Arden Trust Co Sells 5,329 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,329 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $53.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.66. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.94 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.