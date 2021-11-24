Arden Trust Co Sells 13,264 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,264 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Nucor were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nucor by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,335,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,581,604,000 after buying an additional 661,012 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 222.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,039,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $675,347,000 after buying an additional 4,857,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,507,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $527,162,000 after buying an additional 315,179 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nucor by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,750,000 after buying an additional 686,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Nucor by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,255,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,343,000 after buying an additional 158,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUE opened at $119.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.68 and its 200 day moving average is $105.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $47.94 and a 12 month high of $128.81. The stock has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.45.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.42.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

