Arden Trust Co Has $466,000 Stock Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 377.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,184,000 after purchasing an additional 101,869 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 717.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 152,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,299,000 after purchasing an additional 133,575 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 3.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the second quarter valued at about $883,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total transaction of $119,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MUSA opened at $184.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.47 and a twelve month high of $187.55.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.54. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Murphy USA’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.96%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Murphy USA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

