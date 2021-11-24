Arden Trust Co Buys New Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth $375,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $3,247,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,702,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Sony Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Sony Group stock opened at $121.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.92. The company has a market cap of $148.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.70. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.03 and a fifty-two week high of $125.76.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

