Arden Trust Co Acquires Shares of 11,806 Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLCO. Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 190.9% in the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,816,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,735 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 48.6% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,163 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 52.9% in the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 7,426,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,828 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,789,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,140,000. 38.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.26.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a negative net margin of 41.34%. The company had revenue of $446.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $24.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.