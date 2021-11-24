Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) Trading Down 7.1%

Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARBE) was down 7.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.72 and last traded at $10.72. Approximately 2,575 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 333,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.54.

Several research analysts have commented on ARBE shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Arbe Robotics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARBE)

Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc, is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

