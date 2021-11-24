AQR Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 422.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 45,606 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the second quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 503.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 150,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 1,552.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,141,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE RRD opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.38. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $9.40. The company has a market capitalization of $678.70 million, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.62.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.62%. R. R. Donnelley & Sons’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

