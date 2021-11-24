AQR Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,310,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,694,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,549,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,683,000 after purchasing an additional 117,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,801,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,380,000 after purchasing an additional 111,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPLG opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $18.15. The stock has a market cap of $907.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.51.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.54. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

CPLG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

