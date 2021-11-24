AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,115 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,511 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,670 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 28,130 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 749,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 59,720 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 254,625 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,716,000. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.50. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $11.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.15.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $24.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRTK. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.