AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,642 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

CYTK opened at $40.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.27. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $15.93 and a 12-month high of $42.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.74.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 204.75% and a negative net margin of 1,061.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.92.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $62,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Cragg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $1,879,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,570 shares of company stock valued at $8,682,254 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cytokinetics Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.