AQR Capital Management LLC Invests $155,000 in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,652 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.8% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 211,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 61.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 33,068.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BW. Zacks Investment Research raised Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley raised their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Shares of NYSE BW opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.19.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 0.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

