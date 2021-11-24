AQR Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in RE/MAX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after buying an additional 27,164 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in RE/MAX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after buying an additional 24,609 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RE/MAX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.90.

Shares of RMAX opened at $28.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $543.12 million, a PE ratio of 48.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.14. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.31 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.80 million. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 40.36% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is 155.93%.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

