AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,084 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,441 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KGC. National Bank Financial raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James set a $8.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.

Shares of KGC opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $5.18 and a 52 week high of $8.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.19%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

