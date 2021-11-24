Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing drug candidates for unmet medical need. The company’s product candidate consists of AT-001, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy; AT-007, for the treatment of Galactosemia and AT-003, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy which are in clinical stage. Applied Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

APLT has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

NASDAQ:APLT traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.05. 1,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,794. The stock has a market cap of $289.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.92. Applied Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $29.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.26.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.06. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics will post -4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,015,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,853,000 after purchasing an additional 522,771 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,266,000 after purchasing an additional 108,372 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 829,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,247,000 after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,128,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 44,054 shares during the period. 58.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

