Applied Science Products (OTCMKTS:APLD) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Applied Science Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD) traded down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.26 and last traded at $4.39. 10,097 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 76,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.14.

Applied Science Products Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APLD)

Applied Blockchain, Inc operates as a technology company, which engages in the development of patented technology such as tailored plasma gas chemistry for a wide range of applications. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Lenoir City, TN.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Science Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Science Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.