ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Stock Price Down 4.1%

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)’s stock price dropped 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.09 and last traded at $43.15. Approximately 2,007 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 94,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.01.

ANIP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist initiated coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.81. The company has a market cap of $550.76 million, a P/E ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,191 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.