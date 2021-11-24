Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.75

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Anglo Pacific Group stock opened at GBX 132.35 ($1.73) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 130.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 136.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £282.95 million and a PE ratio of -77.29. Anglo Pacific Group has a 52 week low of GBX 97.10 ($1.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 162 ($2.12).

A number of research firms have recently commented on APF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

