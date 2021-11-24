AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 22,080 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 2,340.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $527,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ANGO shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on AngioDynamics in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AngioDynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

In other news, SVP Chad Thomas Campbell sold 10,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $291,808.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Scott Centea sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $335,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,242 shares of company stock worth $724,575. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $28.16 on Wednesday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.54. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -31.64 and a beta of 0.86.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. AngioDynamics had a positive return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

