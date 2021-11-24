Andre Wong Durand Sells 100,000 Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Stock

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $2,537,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
PING stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.34. 957,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,448. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.73 and a beta of 1.03. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $37.23.
Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.
Ping Identity Company Profile
Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.
Featured Article: What is Liquidity?
Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.