Andesa Financial Management Inc. Sells 58 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ASML by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in ASML by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in ASML by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in ASML by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in ASML by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASML. AlphaValue downgraded shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.33.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $807.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. ASML Holding has a one year low of $420.75 and a one year high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $809.22 and its 200-day moving average is $758.67.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $2.0938 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

