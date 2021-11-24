Andesa Financial Management Inc. Reduces Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. cut its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,071 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,239 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 34,208 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,946 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $92.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $56.36 and a 12 month high of $98.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.32.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

