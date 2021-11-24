Andesa Financial Management Inc. Has $269,000 Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,514,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Garmin by 2,037.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 359,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,939,000 after purchasing an additional 342,293 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Garmin by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $121,319,000 after purchasing an additional 291,472 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Garmin by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 998,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $144,445,000 after purchasing an additional 181,874 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,584,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,398,854,000 after purchasing an additional 158,533 shares during the period. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $142.78 on Wednesday. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.59 and a fifty-two week high of $178.80. The company has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GRMN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Garmin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.00.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.