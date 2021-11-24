AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Brokerages expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) will report $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $6.71. AnaptysBio posted earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.61. AnaptysBio had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 6.87%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.80. The stock had a trading volume of 129,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,555. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.62. AnaptysBio has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $37.89. The firm has a market cap of $874.75 million, a PE ratio of 113.75 and a beta of 0.13.

In other news, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hamza Suria sold 14,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $500,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,941 shares of company stock worth $2,339,392 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,746,000 after purchasing an additional 19,273 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at $25,634,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after buying an additional 116,405 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 549,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,904,000 after buying an additional 149,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 540,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after buying an additional 111,205 shares in the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

