Analyzing Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) and QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC)

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) and Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QNB and Truxton’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QNB $51.19 million 2.49 $12.08 million $4.64 7.74 Truxton $33.07 million 5.99 $11.15 million $4.85 14.19

QNB has higher revenue and earnings than Truxton. QNB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Truxton, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

QNB pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Truxton pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. QNB pays out 30.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Truxton pays out 24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares QNB and Truxton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QNB 29.20% 12.26% 1.08% Truxton 37.19% N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.5% of QNB shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of QNB shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for QNB and Truxton, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QNB 0 0 0 0 N/A Truxton 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

QNB has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Truxton has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

QNB beats Truxton on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QNB

QNB Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the general commercial banking business and provides retail banking and investment management services. The company was founded on June 4, 1984 and is headquartered in Quakertown, PA.

About Truxton

Truxton Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking and business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Loans, Commercial Real Estate Loans, Residential Real Estate Loans, Construction and Land Development Loans, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Loans segment includes loans for commercial, industrial or agricultural purposes to business enterprises that are not secured by real estate. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment refers to the loans secured by non-residential real estate and improvements thereon. The Residential Real Estate Loans segment comprises the loans secured by residential real estate, including single-family and multi-family dwellings. The Construction and Land Development Loans segment consists of loans that finance the process of improving properties preparatory to erecting new structures or the on-site construction of industrial, commercial, residential or farm buildings. The Consumer Loans segment is composed of the loans to individuals for household, family, and other personal expenditures that are not secured by real estate. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Na

