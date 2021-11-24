Analyzing Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) & GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) and GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get Sohu.com alerts:

Sohu.com has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GoodRx has a beta of -0.88, indicating that its stock price is 188% less volatile than the S&P 500.

40.6% of Sohu.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of GoodRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of Sohu.com shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of GoodRx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sohu.com and GoodRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sohu.com 12.40% 7.86% 2.98% GoodRx -41.36% -31.61% -16.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sohu.com and GoodRx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sohu.com 0 0 2 0 3.00 GoodRx 0 3 8 0 2.73

Sohu.com currently has a consensus target price of $26.67, indicating a potential upside of 51.69%. GoodRx has a consensus target price of $47.82, indicating a potential upside of 28.89%. Given Sohu.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sohu.com is more favorable than GoodRx.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sohu.com and GoodRx’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sohu.com $749.89 million 0.92 -$54.97 million $2.62 6.71 GoodRx $550.70 million 26.87 -$293.62 million ($0.71) -52.25

Sohu.com has higher revenue and earnings than GoodRx. GoodRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sohu.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sohu.com beats GoodRx on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including telehealth services. The company serves pharmacy benefit managers that manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.