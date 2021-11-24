Analyzing AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) & Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD)

AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) and Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AU Optronics and Diodes’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AU Optronics $8.99 billion 0.81 -$608.06 million N/A N/A Diodes $1.23 billion 3.95 $98.09 million $4.18 25.79

Diodes has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AU Optronics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for AU Optronics and Diodes, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AU Optronics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Diodes 0 1 4 0 2.80

Diodes has a consensus price target of $101.25, suggesting a potential downside of 6.16%. Given Diodes’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Diodes is more favorable than AU Optronics.

Profitability

This table compares AU Optronics and Diodes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AU Optronics N/A N/A N/A Diodes 11.52% 18.16% 10.06%

Risk & Volatility

AU Optronics has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diodes has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of AU Optronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.8% of Diodes shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of AU Optronics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Diodes shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Diodes beats AU Optronics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AU Optronics

AU Optronics Corp. engages in the production and sales of liquid crystal display (LCD) monitor and organic light emitting display. Its products include thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD), low temperature polysilicon (LTPS), organic light emitting display (AMOLED) and integrated touch solutions. It provides solar module and solar power plant construction service. The company was founded by Kuen Yao Lee on August 12, 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc. manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe. It also provides power management devices, including LED drivers, AC-DC and DC-DC switching, linear voltage regulators, and voltage references along with special function devices, such as USB power switches, load switches, voltage supervisors, and motor controllers. The company was founded on June 15, 1959 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

