Analysts Set Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) PT at $16.25

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PTVE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of PTVE traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $13.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,028. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Pactiv Evergreen has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $19.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average of $14.01.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). Pactiv Evergreen had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 4.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,926,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,201,000 after acquiring an additional 61,207 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,080,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,089,000 after acquiring an additional 330,586 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,437,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,804,000 after acquiring an additional 119,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,876,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,017,000 after buying an additional 22,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,156,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,995,000 after buying an additional 155,410 shares in the last quarter. 22.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

