Analysts Set HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Price Target at $30.00

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HSBC shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, November 1st. Investec cut shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. DBS Vickers upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

HSBC traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.62. 1,917,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,237. HSBC has a one year low of $24.31 and a one year high of $32.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.77.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. HSBC had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 5.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that HSBC will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSBC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the third quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in HSBC in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in HSBC by 63.5% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in HSBC by 72.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in HSBC in the second quarter valued at $48,000. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

