Analysts Set Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Price Target at $75.00

Shares of Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FBRX shares. FBR & Co. downgraded Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley cut Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities cut Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital cut Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

FBRX opened at $2.77 on Friday. Forte Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $7.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.86.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.18). As a group, research analysts forecast that Forte Biosciences will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul A. Wagner sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,279,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,563,863.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBRX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 775,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,059,000 after buying an additional 513,450 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 668,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,473,000 after buying an additional 168,249 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 526,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,701,000 after buying an additional 77,225 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 193,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $6,105,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

