Analysts Set Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) Target Price at C$71.50

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$71.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAM.A shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$83.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$86.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of BAM.A opened at C$74.11 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of C$48.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$77.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$72.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$67.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.72. The company has a market cap of C$116.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.56.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

