Analysts Set Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Target Price at $216.57

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $220.83.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of ABG traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $166.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,802. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $112.76 and a 52-week high of $230.96. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.52.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $1.00. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.08 earnings per share. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group will post 25.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 89,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 105,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,470,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 333,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,575,000 after purchasing an additional 63,198 shares in the last quarter.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

