Analysts Set Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) Target Price at $76.20

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.20.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMPL. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Amplitude stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.76. 28,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,212. Amplitude has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $87.98.

In related news, CRO Matthew Heinz sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total value of $9,909,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Todd C. Chaffee sold 25,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $1,837,086.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 354,426 shares of company stock worth $25,802,040 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPL. Battery Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter worth approximately $759,925,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter worth approximately $88,411,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter worth approximately $54,340,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter worth approximately $44,648,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter worth approximately $41,321,000.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

