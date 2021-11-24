Analysts Set Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) PT at $12.91

Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.91.

Several research firms recently commented on AMCR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other news, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $8,373,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,928.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $106,850.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,888,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,118,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,984,217. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 36.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,869,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,837,000 after acquiring an additional 501,480 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 54.9% during the second quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 377,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 133,717 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 51.8% during the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 345,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 117,826 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 20.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 159,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 26,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Amcor by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,442,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,995,000 after purchasing an additional 59,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCR stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.67. The stock had a trading volume of 399,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,054,236. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.95. Amcor has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.33%.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

