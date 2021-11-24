Analysts Set AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target at $76.43

Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.71.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on AECOM from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $1,966,272.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,599 shares in the company, valued at $5,913,534. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in AECOM by 473.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in AECOM by 44.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in AECOM by 182.9% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in AECOM by 1,645.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AECOM during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACM traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,411,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,933. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. AECOM has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $75.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.01.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

