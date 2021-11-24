Analysts Set Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target at $136.27

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.27.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st.
NASDAQ:AMD traded up $7.79 on Friday, reaching $157.71. 3,006,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,934,207. The firm has a market cap of $190.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.02. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $161.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.81.
In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $13,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at $297,771,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 404,909 shares of company stock worth $51,627,686 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 26,728 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $4,365,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at $18,974,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.