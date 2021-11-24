Analysts Set Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target at $136.27

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.27.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $7.79 on Friday, reaching $157.71. 3,006,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,934,207. The firm has a market cap of $190.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.02. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $161.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $13,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at $297,771,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 404,909 shares of company stock worth $51,627,686 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 26,728 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $4,365,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at $18,974,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.