Analysts Offer Predictions for Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report issued on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$451.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$470.43 million.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Indl Alliance S reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 target price on Hudbay Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.60 to C$8.60 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.74.

Shares of TSE HBM opened at C$8.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion and a PE ratio of -8.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.94. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$6.70 and a twelve month high of C$11.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.44.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

