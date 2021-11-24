Analysts Issue Forecasts for VICI Properties Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) – Capital One Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for VICI Properties in a research note issued on Thursday, November 18th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.86. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for VICI Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VICI. KeyCorp raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.46.

VICI opened at $28.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $33.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VICI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 216.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 149,067 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after acquiring an additional 17,428 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,284,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,555 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 247,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 57,153 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

In other VICI Properties news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

