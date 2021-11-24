Analysts Expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. Monarch Casino & Resort reported earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $5.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $111.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.13 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

MCRI stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.37. The stock had a trading volume of 391 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,825. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 20.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

