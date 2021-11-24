Analysts Expect MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) to Announce $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. MasterCraft Boat reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MasterCraft Boat.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 64.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

MCFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,215. MasterCraft Boat has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $544.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.73.

In other MasterCraft Boat news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $54,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 4,641 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $122,847.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCFT. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,946,000 after purchasing an additional 312,360 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,282,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,727,000 after purchasing an additional 227,091 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the second quarter valued at about $4,215,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 1,364.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 157,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 146,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,351,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,533,000 after buying an additional 144,731 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

