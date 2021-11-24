Analysts Anticipate Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.01. Yatra Online reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Yatra Online.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Yatra Online in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of Yatra Online stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $2.25. The stock had a trading volume of 115,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,490. Yatra Online has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $2.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $139.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.08.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 713,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 50,711 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Yatra Online during the second quarter worth $103,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Yatra Online during the first quarter worth $158,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Yatra Online by 190.4% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,903,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 1,248,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. 45.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

