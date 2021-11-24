Analysts Anticipate WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $496.46 Million

Equities analysts expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) to report $496.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $513.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $487.79 million. WillScot Mobile Mini posted sales of $437.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WillScot Mobile Mini.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $670,873,995.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 63.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,365,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905,839 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,163,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,353,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,612 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth $71,599,000. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth $48,914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.23 and its 200-day moving average is $30.41. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $40.19.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WillScot Mobile Mini (WSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.