Analysts Anticipate The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to Post $3.62 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.12. The PNC Financial Services Group posted earnings per share of $3.26 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full year earnings of $14.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.04 to $15.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $14.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.04 to $14.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The PNC Financial Services Group.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.31.

NYSE:PNC traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $209.55. The company had a trading volume of 25,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.32. The company has a market capitalization of $88.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $136.15 and a 52 week high of $217.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.99, for a total value of $25,623.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,625 shares of company stock worth $773,528 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.