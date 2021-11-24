Analysts Anticipate Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) to Post $0.94 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) to report earnings per share of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.91. Regency Centers posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full-year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REG. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays began coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $155,306.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,154 shares of company stock valued at $6,948,943. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REG. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 82.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Regency Centers during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 68.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Regency Centers by 100.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Regency Centers by 181.5% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REG stock opened at $73.86 on Friday. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $43.49 and a 1 year high of $78.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.05%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

