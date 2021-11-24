Analysts Anticipate IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) to Announce $0.24 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for IBEX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. IBEX reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBEX will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IBEX.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). IBEX had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 30.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IBEX. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of IBEX from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of IBEX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of IBEX in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of IBEX from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IBEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

IBEX traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.00. 50,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.08 million, a P/E ratio of 129.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average of $19.37. IBEX has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in IBEX by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in IBEX by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 266,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 95,407 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in IBEX by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in IBEX by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 272,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IBEX by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

