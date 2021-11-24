Analysts Anticipate Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Will Announce Earnings of $2.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) will report $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.14. Honeywell International posted earnings per share of $2.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full year earnings of $8.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.04 to $8.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $9.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on HON. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.73.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,417. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $194.55 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.39%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

