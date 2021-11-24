Analysts Anticipate Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Will Announce Earnings of $2.11 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) will report $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.14. Honeywell International posted earnings per share of $2.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full year earnings of $8.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.04 to $8.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $9.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on HON. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.73.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,417. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $194.55 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.39%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Honeywell International (HON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Honeywell International (NYSE:HON)

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.