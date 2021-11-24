Analysts Anticipate HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $506.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) to announce sales of $506.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HEICO’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $508.10 million and the lowest is $504.27 million. HEICO posted sales of $426.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEICO will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HEICO.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $471.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HEI shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on HEICO in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their target price on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.56.

HEICO stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.75. 1,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 71.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.19. HEICO has a twelve month low of $115.57 and a twelve month high of $151.60.

In other HEICO news, Director Adolfo Henriques purchased 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.13 per share, for a total transaction of $103,720.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,343. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson purchased 834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,158.26. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,068,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,407,373.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in HEICO in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HEICO in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in HEICO in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in HEICO by 33.4% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HEICO in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. 25.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEICO

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

