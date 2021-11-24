Analysts Anticipate Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $95.37 Million

Equities research analysts expect Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) to report $95.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $97.74 million and the lowest is $93.00 million. Hamilton Lane reported sales of $84.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full-year sales of $365.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $354.10 million to $373.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $431.25 million, with estimates ranging from $409.20 million to $470.78 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 64.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS.

HLNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Hamilton Lane stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.39. 126,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,692. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Hamilton Lane has a 12-month low of $68.23 and a 12-month high of $116.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

In other Hamilton Lane news, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $5,205,855.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,227,919 shares in the company, valued at $103,329,383.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $966,631.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,243,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the second quarter worth $304,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 6.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,995,000 after purchasing an additional 11,951 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 6.4% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 55,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the second quarter worth $200,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

