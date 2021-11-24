Analysts Anticipate Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Gogo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Gogo reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 147.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gogo will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gogo.

Get Gogo alerts:

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $87.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.25 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gogo by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,060,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,207,000 after purchasing an additional 138,931 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Gogo by 94,980.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,733,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730,679 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gogo by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,191,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,905,000 after acquiring an additional 33,465 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gogo by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,627,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,150,000 after acquiring an additional 343,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Gogo by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,497,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,906,000 after acquiring an additional 182,063 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gogo stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. Gogo has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $19.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.19.

About Gogo

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gogo (GOGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.