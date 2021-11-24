Analysts Anticipate Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.17 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to announce sales of $3.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Discovery’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.07 billion and the highest is $3.30 billion. Discovery posted sales of $2.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Discovery will report full-year sales of $12.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.05 billion to $12.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.20 billion to $13.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Discovery.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.91.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,078,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 128,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 66,396 shares in the last quarter. 33.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DISCA stock opened at $25.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32. Discovery has a 1-year low of $23.40 and a 1-year high of $78.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.47.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

