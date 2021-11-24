Analysts Anticipate comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) to Post -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) to report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for comScore’s earnings. comScore posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that comScore will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.52) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow comScore.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. comScore had a negative net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 31.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of comScore from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

SCOR opened at $3.65 on Friday. comScore has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $300.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, insider William Paul Livek acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,064,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,841.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in comScore in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in comScore by 3.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in comScore by 144.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in comScore by 14.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of comScore by 48.6% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

